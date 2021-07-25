Previous
Pocket Search by wyomingsis
Every time my grands visit, there are surprises in the pockets of the jeans quilt my mother made for me years ago. It has become a tradition. This year ut was just notes with the instruction to "bring to Grandma for reward$!
Dawn ace
What a fabulous idea
August 1st, 2021  
