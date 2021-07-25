Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 649
Pocket Search
Every time my grands visit, there are surprises in the pockets of the jeans quilt my mother made for me years ago. It has become a tradition. This year ut was just notes with the instruction to "bring to Grandma for reward$!
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
650
photos
28
followers
24
following
178% complete
View this month »
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
25th July 2021 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jeans
,
surprise
,
sooc
,
quilt
,
grandchildren
Dawn
ace
What a fabulous idea
August 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close