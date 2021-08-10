Sign up
Photo 654
Opportunistic Spider
We have ground squirrels here who leave holes in the field and spiders take advantage of abandoned entrances. I think the spider webs that mimic the holes are fascinating.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
4
4
365
SM-G970U
10th August 2021 5:11pm
nature
,
sooc
,
spiderweb
