Photo 656
Keeping Up The Clouds
More play with clouds and bushes!
I took several shots of different portions with different configurations!
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
18th August 2021 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
bushes
,
sooc
