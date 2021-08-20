Sign up
Photo 657
Future Railing for the Deck
Borrowed the neighbor's drill press to make the holes for the spindles.
Eventually these 14 pieces will be new railing for the back deck... I am slow but I work cheap!
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
657
photos
28
followers
24
following
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Views
3
365
SM-G970U
20th August 2021 4:02pm
Tags
holes
,
sooc
,
drill
,
lumber
