Photo 658
The "Nose" Has It
Saw that there is a macro-animalbits challenge so this is Pearl's contribution.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Tags
dog
,
nose
,
macro-animalbits
