One, NOT Done! by wyomingsis
Photo 659

One, NOT Done!

Sanded. Painted. One Spindle in, one hundred and sixty (160) to go!! Still working on it!
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
180% complete

