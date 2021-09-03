Previous
Next
Pearl And The Bug by wyomingsis
Photo 663

Pearl And The Bug

She gets very excited when told to "get the bug" and cheerfully catches and EATS grasshoppers but not this miller moth! She caught it and spit it out 3 times!!!
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise