Frozen In Time by wyomingsis
Photo 696

Frozen In Time

Wind (a four letter word!) and freezing temperatures created this image in the dog's water bowl. I don't know where the leaf came from as there are no trees in MY yard with such leaves.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
