Photo 697
Waiting For The Eclipse?
Outside with the girls this evening and noticed this view. Not sure if I will be seeing the eclipse because it is chilly out there!
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Tags
night
,
moon
,
trees
,
sooc
katy
ace
THis is stunning when viewed on black I love the combination of clouds and branches! FAV
November 19th, 2021
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
Wow! Thank you for the high praise! I'm certain it would be a better photo with a real camera! And as you are the EXPERT moonshot photographer,, I am especially honored!!
November 19th, 2021
