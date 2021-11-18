Previous
Waiting For The Eclipse? by wyomingsis
Photo 697

Waiting For The Eclipse?

Outside with the girls this evening and noticed this view. Not sure if I will be seeing the eclipse because it is chilly out there!
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
190% complete

katy ace
THis is stunning when viewed on black I love the combination of clouds and branches! FAV
November 19th, 2021  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn Wow! Thank you for the high praise! I'm certain it would be a better photo with a real camera! And as you are the EXPERT moonshot photographer,, I am especially honored!!
November 19th, 2021  
