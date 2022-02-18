Sign up
Photo 718
Birthday Girls
Ruby is celebrating her 14th! and Pearl is now 4!
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Tags
birthday
,
dogs
,
mix
,
border
,
collie
,
spaniel
,
springer
katy
ace
Aww so sweet! I didn't realize Ruby was that old~!
February 19th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Happy birthday girls
February 19th, 2022
