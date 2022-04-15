Sign up
Photo 719
Graupel on Ruby...
It began with this...
And ended with a morning coating of snow! ❄️
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Graupel
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
720
photos
30
followers
25
following
197% complete
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
15th April 2022 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sooc
,
spaniel
,
ruby
,
springer
,
graupel
