Previous
Next
Graupel on Ruby... by wyomingsis
Photo 719

Graupel on Ruby...

It began with this...
And ended with a morning coating of snow! ❄️

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Graupel
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise