Previous
Next
Pearl. At rest... by wyomingsis
Photo 720

Pearl. At rest...

This image prompted this thought...
Does it qualify for the "Rule of thirds?"
⅓ wall, ⅓ dog, ⅓ soft goods.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rule_of_thirds
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, I think it does- Pearl is nicely situated at the 2/3rds height. Good job!
April 17th, 2022  
katy ace
It absolutely qualifies both vertically and horizontally because she is 2/3 of the picture left to right too!
Bless her sleeping heart! great shot of her
April 17th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
@olivetreeann Quick response!! Thanks! Appreciate it!
April 17th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn Wow! Thanks for the quick response! And the positive feedback!!🤗
(And I bet you would NOT be surprised if I told you that I woke up to SNOW ❄️ this morning!!😆)
April 17th, 2022  
katy ace
Oh my word! We have had thunderstorms on and off asll day and it is probably the same storm. How much did you get?
April 17th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
@grammyn just a skiff that melted quickly!
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise