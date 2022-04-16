Sign up
Photo 720
Pearl. At rest...
This image prompted this thought...
Does it qualify for the "Rule of thirds?"
⅓ wall, ⅓ dog, ⅓ soft goods.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rule_of_thirds
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
6
0
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
16th April 2022 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sleep
,
sooc
,
border
,
collie
,
pearl
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, I think it does- Pearl is nicely situated at the 2/3rds height. Good job!
April 17th, 2022
katy
ace
It absolutely qualifies both vertically and horizontally because she is 2/3 of the picture left to right too!
Bless her sleeping heart! great shot of her
April 17th, 2022
Wyomingsister
@olivetreeann
Quick response!! Thanks! Appreciate it!
April 17th, 2022
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
Wow! Thanks for the quick response! And the positive feedback!!🤗
(And I bet you would NOT be surprised if I told you that I woke up to SNOW ❄️ this morning!!😆)
April 17th, 2022
katy
ace
Oh my word! We have had thunderstorms on and off asll day and it is probably the same storm. How much did you get?
April 17th, 2022
Wyomingsister
@grammyn
just a skiff that melted quickly!
April 17th, 2022
365 Project
close
