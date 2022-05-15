Previous
Last Night's Partial Lunar Eclipse by wyomingsis
Last Night's Partial Lunar Eclipse

I only use my phone for photos so the night photo quality is less than ideal. I managed this SOOC shot.
15th May 2022

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
197% complete

katy ace
Oh wow! It is fabulous!
May 17th, 2022  
