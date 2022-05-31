Previous
Soggy Doggy by wyomingsis
Photo 724

Soggy Doggy

Ruby finally got a much needed bath even though our weather is still chilly. She's looking for the promised treat! Notice the gray hairs highlighting her hopeful eyes!
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
