Green Pearl by wyomingsis
Photo 725

Green Pearl

Pearl felt it necessary to scrub herself in the newly mowed grass today!
That was AFTER she had a vociferous argument with the lawnmower! My son pointed out that many people pay big money to achieve that look! 🟩
SOOC except for cropping.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
198% complete

katy ace
Cool to see her so stylish! Who won the argument?
June 3rd, 2022  
Wyomingsister
Glad you think she's "stylish" 😁
I WON! She gave up and allowed me to mow!
June 3rd, 2022  
