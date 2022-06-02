Sign up
Photo 725
Green Pearl
Pearl felt it necessary to scrub herself in the newly mowed grass today!
That was AFTER she had a vociferous argument with the lawnmower! My son pointed out that many people pay big money to achieve that look! 🟩
SOOC except for cropping.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Tags
dog
green
border
collie
katy
ace
Cool to see her so stylish! Who won the argument?
June 3rd, 2022
Wyomingsister
Glad you think she's "stylish" 😁
I WON! She gave up and allowed me to mow!
June 3rd, 2022
I WON! She gave up and allowed me to mow!