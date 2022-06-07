Sign up
Photo 728
White Christmas Cactus Bloom
This is the first time this plant produced a white bloom rather than the usual pink! Now I see why Mom always said Grandma loved her "White Christmas Cactus!" This is a descendant of her original plant. I wonder if it's caused by the soil content?
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Photo Details
Tags
white
,
christmas
,
cactus
,
sooc
katy
ace
It looks stunning and the detail is fabulous, as is the light. Good question about the soil
June 8th, 2022
