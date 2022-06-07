Previous
White Christmas Cactus Bloom by wyomingsis
Photo 728

White Christmas Cactus Bloom

This is the first time this plant produced a white bloom rather than the usual pink! Now I see why Mom always said Grandma loved her "White Christmas Cactus!" This is a descendant of her original plant. I wonder if it's caused by the soil content?
Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
katy ace
It looks stunning and the detail is fabulous, as is the light. Good question about the soil
June 8th, 2022  
