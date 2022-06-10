Sign up
Photo 729
Grumpy Old Man!
I have visitors this month and this fella sleeps and groans like an old man! He's not really a grumpy guy though! But he is a bit old. 🤨🤗
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Tags
dog
,
mix
,
sleeping
,
boxer
,
sooc
katy
ace
LOL! He does look a little crabby in this photo.
June 11th, 2022
