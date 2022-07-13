Previous
July "Buck" Moon by wyomingsis
Photo 736

July "Buck" Moon

A quick shot when letting the pups out last night.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Wyomingsister

Katy made me do it!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Absolutely mesmerizing ! So beautiful and mystical ! big fav
July 14th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
@beryl Wow! Such enthusiasm! Happy you like it and thanks for the fav!
July 14th, 2022  
