Photo 737
More Dianthus
When I was a child, Mom called them "pinks" and they were in the rock planters along the stairs of the old house.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
365
SM-G970U
14th July 2022 9:07am
white
green
flower
pink
bloom
sooc
dianthus
