Photo 738
Black and White on Green
Neighbor pup is visiting again and she's trying to wear Pearl out!
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
black
white
green
grass
sooc
border
collie
labradoodle
digs
Mags
ace
Oh! Love the beautiful fur babies!
July 16th, 2022
