Photo 739
Cloud Wrangling Again
Stepped outside and saw this cloud formation matching the bushes again!
This has happened before!
https://365project.org/wyomingsis/365/2021-08-18
https://365project.org/wyomingsis/365/2021-08-06
https://365project.org/wyomingsis/365/2021-07-15
https://365project.org/wyomingsis/365/2021-06-07
https://365project.org/wyomingsis/365/2021-05-05
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
739
photos
31
followers
26
following
202% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
18th July 2022 5:20pm
Tags
sky
clouds
bushes
sooc
