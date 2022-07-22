Sign up
Photo 741
Melted Dogs
Worn-out by warm weather and boredom!
Relaxing in the AC.
Dad built the chest of drawers in college. Mid-century modern!
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
Mary Siegle
ace
What a wonderful piece of family furniture. Your dad was very talented. The dogs do look melted. I read your title and thought of the “melted snowman” sugar cookies I‘ve seen on Pinterest etc. The dogs are on round beds and for a split second I thought you had done an out-of-season doggie variation on that theme!
July 23rd, 2022
Wyomingsister
@mcsiegle
He definitely was a master woodworker! I had to do a search for "melted snowmen cookies" -- they do resemble "Melted Dogs!" 🤣
Appreciate your comment and time! 🤗
July 23rd, 2022
Appreciate your comment and time! 🤗