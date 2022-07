United States Air Force Thunderbirds

They are here for their annual Frontier Days performance and were practicing today. All around my house!! 😳

I am NOT a fan of airplanes at all so it was a bit stressful. I made myself go outside with Ruby, who was hilariously in extreme hunting mode!! She was so excited to see them circling the house!! I felt more like Pearl who just wanted the noise to stop! 🙉

The actual show with even more jets is Wednesday so we'll see them again! 😱