Photo 746
Trumpet Vine Mirroring Clouds
The vertical cloud first caught my eye then noticed the vines reaching out for the clouds.
Cropped out an ugly fence at the bottom of the picture.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
green
sky
clouds
vine
katy
ace
Those clouds are gorgeous! And I love the trumpet vine reaching for them. Terrific job crapping out the fence at the bottom
July 31st, 2022
