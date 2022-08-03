Previous
Next
Leica Advertising 1954 by wyomingsis
Photo 748

Leica Advertising 1954

I'm not sure but I think this is the brand of Dad's old camera. "Olan" will have to check that out for us! 😉🤭😁
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise