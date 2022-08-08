Sign up
Photo 750
Hitchhiker
The first trumpet vine bloom has a hitchhiker! 🐜 Attracted by the sweet nectar that will soon be available.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
2
2
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
8th August 2022 1:31pm
Tags
trumpet
,
vine
,
ant
,
sooc
,
hitchhiker
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting looking plant. Fabulous capture.
August 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing trumpet and colour ! A fab capture and of the photo bomber ! fav
August 8th, 2022
