Photo 751
Moonbeam
Last night's sky was interesting! I was first fascinated by all the little puffy clouds and then I saw that moonbeam!
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
2
1
Wyomingsister
@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
751
photos
30
followers
25
following
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
8th August 2022 9:30pm
night
,
sky
,
clouds
,
sooc
,
moonbeam
JackieR
ace
I've never seen a moonbeam before, this is an amazing skyscape. Have a fav!
August 9th, 2022
Wyomingsister
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks for the FAV! And now that you mentioned it, I guess I had never seen that phenomenon before either!!
August 9th, 2022
