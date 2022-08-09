Previous
Moonbeam by wyomingsis
Photo 751

Moonbeam

Last night's sky was interesting! I was first fascinated by all the little puffy clouds and then I saw that moonbeam!
9th August 2022

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
JackieR ace
I've never seen a moonbeam before, this is an amazing skyscape. Have a fav!
August 9th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks for the FAV! And now that you mentioned it, I guess I had never seen that phenomenon before either!!
August 9th, 2022  
