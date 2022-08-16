Previous
Chartreuse Zinnia by wyomingsis
Chartreuse Zinnia

Looks like I will be sharing more of the zinnias for awhile as so many different ones are coming into bloom...
This monochromatic green one is very different!
Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Mags ace
Beautiful details and shades of green!
August 17th, 2022  
