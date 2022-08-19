Previous
Next
Progressing by wyomingsis
Photo 757

Progressing

Same flower, different day. Had to crop the picture to eliminate clutter in the background.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV Beautiful color and detail. The light makes it a perfect image
August 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise