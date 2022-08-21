Previous
Next
Extreme Close-up Shows Flower in Flower by wyomingsis
Photo 758

Extreme Close-up Shows Flower in Flower

Yet another photo of the same zinnia. Flash was used because I waited until too late for decent sunlight.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise