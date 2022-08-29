Previous
Long, Slow Process by wyomingsis
Long, Slow Process

From drilling to painting to pounding posts to fitting to positioning to painting more to nearly done!
I'm not going to be accused of doing quick work!! But I work cheap!!
Wyomingsister

@wyomingsis
Katy made me do it!
208% complete

Shutterbug ace
You do beautiful work! Love how you’ve shown various stages.
August 30th, 2022  
