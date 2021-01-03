Previous
A Sensitive Heart... by wyoroots
3 / 365

A Sensitive Heart...

Sometimes life can be hard specially when you are filled with an extra big Heart. This day we lost our first ever Rooster to an unfortunate event and in this moment the Heart felt heavy...
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Nick M

@wyoroots
