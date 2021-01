"The struggles are real"...

Toe Walking has always been apart of this journey since the beginning and we always hopped that at some point he would out grow it. A lot of times with Autism and Sensory, toe walking presents itself and the reasons are not fully known as to why it can be associated. Unfortunately, the day has not come to pass where the toe walking has corrected itself so it was time for the added help of an Orthopedic and Physical Therapist.