The good side by xptx
6 / 365

The good side

6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

X PT X

@xptx
I will finish the project this time... What i like... Shot wise... Macros... Structures... Close ups... What's art for me ? Anything... Beauty is the eye of...
2% complete

