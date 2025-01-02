Previous
IMG_20250103_092027 by yanjohnson16
IMG_20250103_092027

Today is a very windy cold winter day in Boston area. I took this photo in a reservation land park. Wind blowed away the beautiful clouds.
2nd January 2025

Yan Johnson

@yanjohnson16
