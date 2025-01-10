Previous
IMG_20250110_214447 by yanjohnson16
On the second day of the hike, we hiked 10 miles. We stayed in Glade house on the first day, second day we stayed in Pompolona Lodge.
Yan Johnson

@yanjohnson16
Suzanne ace
What a great day for you
January 13th, 2025  
