10 / 365
IMG_20250110_214447
On the second day of the hike, we hiked 10 miles. We stayed in Glade house on the first day, second day we stayed in Pompolona Lodge.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
1
1
Yan Johnson
@yanjohnson16
13
photos
12
followers
10
following
3% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
vivo X100s Pro
Taken
10th January 2025 9:44pm
Public
Suzanne
ace
What a great day for you
January 13th, 2025
