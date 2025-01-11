Previous
Next
IMG_20250112_214852 by yanjohnson16
11 / 365

IMG_20250112_214852

The third day of hike is the difficult one, we hiked 9 mikes up and down, zigzagging road, then 2.5 miles to Southerland falls, which is the longest fall in new zealand (850 meters long).
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Yan Johnson

@yanjohnson16
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact