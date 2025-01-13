IMG_20250113_132331

Sign up
On the last day of the Milford track we had Piopiotahi boat cruise to end of this trip. Well done.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Yan Johnson
Suzanne
ace
Well done indeed!
January 13th, 2025
