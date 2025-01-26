Previous
Boston city Hall, Chinese red by yanjohnson16
26 / 365

Boston city Hall, Chinese red

Boston City Hall celebrates Chinese lunar new year, it decorated with red lights.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Yan Johnson

@yanjohnson16
7% complete

Suzanne ace
I like this. But the building seems a little lopsided to me: could you straighten it at all?
January 27th, 2025  
