Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
grapes-2727 color popcompressed
Playing around with some filters in Photoshop, gave some grapes a bit of a color pop. I've been pretty uninspired lately with my photography, hopefully if I can get to playing in my processing tools some more I'll get my mojo back.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nancy Jones
@yanqui
I live in southern Alabama, near the Gulf of Mexico. I love taking photos, but generally I just play at it. Most of my postings...
1
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th July 2023 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
grapes
,
still life
,
post processing
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close