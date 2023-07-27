grapes-2727 color popcompressed by yanqui
Playing around with some filters in Photoshop, gave some grapes a bit of a color pop. I've been pretty uninspired lately with my photography, hopefully if I can get to playing in my processing tools some more I'll get my mojo back.
Nancy Jones

@yanqui
