Mt Cook in the Morning by yaorenliu
Photo 2137

Mt Cook in the Morning

We have waited nearly 1/2 hour for the light to hit the ground. it only lasted for a few minutes, very thing becomes too bright to photograph.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Graeme Stevens ace
Beautiful part of the country
August 19th, 2020  
Dianne
Great image. Well worth the wait.
August 19th, 2020  
kali ace
Great landscape photography takes time and immense attention to detail, but all harnessed into the perfect moment, nicely done
August 19th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You are right - sun is necessary but a low light is preferable. If it is cloudy as it often is, you don't see it! Lovely Central photo!
August 19th, 2020  
Annie D ace
beautifully captured
August 19th, 2020  
