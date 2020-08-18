Sign up
Photo 2137
Mt Cook in the Morning
We have waited nearly 1/2 hour for the light to hit the ground. it only lasted for a few minutes, very thing becomes too bright to photograph.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
5
3
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Graeme Stevens
ace
Beautiful part of the country
August 19th, 2020
Dianne
Great image. Well worth the wait.
August 19th, 2020
kali
ace
Great landscape photography takes time and immense attention to detail, but all harnessed into the perfect moment, nicely done
August 19th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
You are right - sun is necessary but a low light is preferable. If it is cloudy as it often is, you don't see it! Lovely Central photo!
August 19th, 2020
Annie D
ace
beautifully captured
August 19th, 2020
