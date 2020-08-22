Sign up
Dawn at Mt Cook
Dawn at Mt Cook
I was running between two spots shooting in opposite directions from the post (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2020-08-10).
The other one has better lighting.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
3
0
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2139
photos
130
followers
54
following
586% complete
View this month »
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
10th August 2020 8:29am
kali
ace
awesome, i remember seeing those types of clouds up there, i think i was told it means bad weather soon
August 23rd, 2020
Yao RL
@kali66
I should have stayed a few more days, the weather was too good for photography.
August 23rd, 2020
julia
ace
Typical SI clouds.. amazing shot..
August 23rd, 2020
