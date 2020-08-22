Previous
Next
Dawn at Mt Cook by yaorenliu
Photo 2138

Dawn at Mt Cook

I was running between two spots shooting in opposite directions from the post ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2020-08-10). The other one has better lighting.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
awesome, i remember seeing those types of clouds up there, i think i was told it means bad weather soon
August 23rd, 2020  
Yao RL
@kali66 I should have stayed a few more days, the weather was too good for photography.
August 23rd, 2020  
julia ace
Typical SI clouds.. amazing shot..
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise