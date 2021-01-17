Previous
Before flowering by yaorenliu
Photo 2258

Before flowering

From my lavender. My attempt for the Artist Challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44554/artist-challenge-karl-blossfeldt
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
kali ace
oh its so fluffy! nice entry, thankyou
January 17th, 2021  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Looks like a magic
January 17th, 2021  
Yao RL
@kali66 It is so windy today, hard to do macro.
January 17th, 2021  
kali ace
@yaorenliu bring them inside!
January 17th, 2021  
