Weird Morning by yaorenliu
Photo 2290

Weird Morning

Someone decided to make bubbles on the bridge 7 am in the morning outside my office. The cars underneath must be very confused.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
