Photo 2469
Hands, Lights, More Hands
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
0
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2469
photos
136
followers
68
following
676% complete
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
16th August 2021 1:12pm
kali
ace
wow those are jazz hands. there is something about mannequin hands, i photograph them quite a bit, today included!
August 16th, 2021
Helen Westerbeke
so cool!
August 16th, 2021
