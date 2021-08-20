Sign up
Photo 2473
Wait For Me
Just about having a cup of tea, spot this bird outside the window. He is kind to have waited.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
1
1
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Views
4
1
1
365
NIKON D800
20th August 2021 4:22pm
julia
ace
What a show off... beautiful image.. fav
August 20th, 2021
