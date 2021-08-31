Sign up
Photo 2484
The ultimate scone recipe from @kali66
This is sooooooo yummy. in the post (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2021-08-29#post-comment
) when I said that I miss the scone in the lockdown,
@kali66
recommend this site. The way to make it is so different from my normal approach. Highly recommend it :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxz40-0e24
Only difference is I use half milk and half yogurt as I have no cream at home.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
Maggiemae
ace
These look crisp and delicious - having a pointed end aids putting it in your mouth safely!
August 31st, 2021
kali
ace
i can see all those layers
August 31st, 2021
