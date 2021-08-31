Previous
The ultimate scone recipe from @kali66 by yaorenliu
Photo 2484

This is sooooooo yummy. in the post ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2021-08-29#post-comment ) when I said that I miss the scone in the lockdown, @kali66 recommend this site. The way to make it is so different from my normal approach. Highly recommend it :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxz40-0e24

Only difference is I use half milk and half yogurt as I have no cream at home.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Maggiemae ace
These look crisp and delicious - having a pointed end aids putting it in your mouth safely!
August 31st, 2021  
kali ace
i can see all those layers
August 31st, 2021  
