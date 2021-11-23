Sign up
Photo 2568
Learning Focus Stacking
Always want to do this and found this link that is easy to follow. I did 14 shots and happy with the focus from the front to the back.
https://shotkit.com/focus-stacking-lightroom/
Nice - both blue berries are in focus.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
2
2
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
Heather
ace
Wow! I am so not there, but I really appreciate the link, Yao. Great work! Fav
November 23rd, 2021
Christina
I am not sure if I am there yet either, but if I have time in the weekend maybe I'll have a play. Putting the blueberries in to test the focus was clever :)
November 23rd, 2021
