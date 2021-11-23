Previous
Learning Focus Stacking by yaorenliu
Photo 2568

Learning Focus Stacking

Always want to do this and found this link that is easy to follow. I did 14 shots and happy with the focus from the front to the back.

https://shotkit.com/focus-stacking-lightroom/

Nice - both blue berries are in focus.
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Heather ace
Wow! I am so not there, but I really appreciate the link, Yao. Great work! Fav
November 23rd, 2021  
Christina
I am not sure if I am there yet either, but if I have time in the weekend maybe I'll have a play. Putting the blueberries in to test the focus was clever :)
November 23rd, 2021  
