Granny Smith - 2 by yaorenliu
Photo 2641

Granny Smith - 2

Story continues, after spot the apple, time to pick up one.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
moni kozi ace
Sorry, but this is funny... 😁
February 4th, 2022  
