Yellow Wednesday by yaorenliu
Yellow Wednesday

Yellow is hard, I am also not a flower person - hard to find narratives in it. Manual focus to shoot through the front flower.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
